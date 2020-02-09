शहर चुनें

कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने दिया फिल्म 'शूटर' पर बैन लगाने का आदेश, गैंगस्टर के जीवन पर बनी है फिल्म

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Sun, 09 Feb 2020 11:21 AM IST
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने फिल्म 'शूटर' पर प्रतिबंध लगाने का आदेश दिया है। यह फिल्म पंजाब के कुख्यात गैंगस्टर सुक्खा काहलवां के जीवन और अपराधों पर आधारित है। फिल्म पर 'हिंसा, जघन्य अपराध, जबरन वसूली, धमकी और आपराधिक धमकी को बढ़ावा देने का आरोप'।
