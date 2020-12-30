शहर चुनें
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Punjab Cabinet today approved restructuring of 10 departments

पंजाब कैबिनेट ने 10 विभागों के पुनर्गठन को दी मंजूरी, प्रशस्त होगा 50 हजार पदों में भर्ती का मार्ग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Wed, 30 Dec 2020 06:22 PM IST
विज्ञापन
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब मंत्रिमंडल ने बुधवार को 10 विभागों के पुनर्गठन को मंजूरी दी है। अब इन विभाग में नई भर्ती और उन्नत तकनीकी से कार्यक्षमता में वृद्धि होगी। कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि यह पुनर्गठन अगले कुछ महीनों में 50,000 पदों को जल्द भरने का मार्ग भी प्रशस्त करेगा।
विज्ञापन

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states chandigarh punjab national punjab cm amarinder singh punjab cabinet punjab news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Year Ender 2020: Bad Driving Habbits
Automobiles

Year Ender 2020: ड्राइविंग से जुड़ी इन आदतों को करें अलविदा, नई सीख से करें 2021 का वेलकम

30 दिसंबर 2020

कृषि मंत्री ने किसानों संग खाया खाना
Delhi

किसान आंदोलन : सातवें दौर की बैठक जारी, सरकार ने दिया समिति बनाने का प्रस्ताव

30 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
भोपाल: पुलिस गिरफ्त में संदीप दीक्षित
Bhopal

प्रेमिका को बताया पैरा कमांडो का कैप्टन, फिर मिलने पहुंचा भोपाल, ऐसे हुआ 'सच से सामना'

30 दिसंबर 2020

हरियाणा निकाय चुनाव 2020 परिणाम लाइव अपडेट : पंचकूला में मतगणना जारी है।
Chandigarh

हरियाणा निकाय चुनावः किसान आंदोलन के बीच हरियाणा में भाजपा की करारी हार, दो नगर निगम और तीन नगरपालिकाओं में शिकस्त

30 दिसंबर 2020

uttarakhand news : well in 7000 ft height is 191 year old and also unique in mussoorie
Dehradun

समुद्र तल से 7000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर 191 साल पुराना कुआं बुझा रहा प्यास, एक्सक्लूसिव तस्वीरें देखें...

30 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मलाइका अरोड़ा
Bollywood

जब बिकिनी पहन पूल में उतरीं 47 साल की मलाइका अरोड़ा, देखते रह गए अर्जुन कपूर, आलीशान विला में छुट्टियां मना रहा कपल

30 दिसंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कितना खतरनाक हो सकता है कोरोना का नया 'स्ट्रेन'? अध्ययन में आया सामने

30 दिसंबर 2020

WhatsApp Will Stop Working On These Phones
Mobile Apps

एक जनवरी से इन फोन में बंद हो जाएगा WhatsApp, कहीं आपका फोन भी तो लिस्ट में नहीं

30 दिसंबर 2020

शुक्र का धनु राशि में गोचर 2021
Predictions

साल के पहले सप्ताह में शुक्रदेव बदलेंगे अपनी राशि, पांच राशियों को होगा फायदा

30 दिसंबर 2020

अजिंक्य रहाणे
Cricket News

नए कैप्टन कूल रहाणे, इन अहम फैसलों ने दिलाई मेलबर्न में 'महा जीत' और सीरीज में वापसी

30 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X