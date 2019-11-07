शहर चुनें

पंजाबः अब सभी रेडियो और टीवी चैनलों पर प्रसारित होगी स्वर्ण मंदिर की गुरबानी, प्रस्ताव पारित 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 07 Nov 2019 02:30 AM IST
punjab assembly
punjab assembly - फोटो : ANI
पंजाब विधानसभा में सर्वसम्मति से एक प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया है जिसके तहत टीवी और रेडियो पर स्वर्ण मंदिर से गुरबानी प्रसारित की जा सकेगी। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार पंजाब के मंत्री तृप्त राजिंदर सिंह बाजवा ने विधानसभा के विशेष सत्र के दौरान प्रस्ताव पेश किया जिसमें शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी से अनुरोध किया गया था कि वह सभी टीवी और रेडियो चैनलों पर गुरबानी प्रसारित करने संबंधी तैयारिओं को सुनिश्चित करे। 
gurbani golden temple punjab assembly resolution passed
