Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   Punjab: 24 people injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Ludhiana

लुधियाना में गैस सिलेंडर में विस्फोट, 24 लोग झुलसे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लुधियाना Updated Thu, 26 Apr 2018 09:26 AM IST
आग लगने के बाद का मंजर
आग लगने के बाद का मंजर - फोटो : ani
पंजाब में सुबह-सुबह दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। लुधियाना के गियासपुरा में एक गैस सिलेंडर में विस्फोट हो गया। विस्फोट में 24 लोग झुलस गए। सभी को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। कई लोगों की गंभीर हालत बनी हुई है। 
 

 

