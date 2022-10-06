'गुमशुदा' सनी देओल: पठानकोट में लगे पोस्टर, लोग बोले- सांसद बनने के बाद कभी नहीं आए, इस्तीफे की उठी मांग

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
पंजाब के पठानकोट में भाजपा सांसद सनी देओल के 'लापता' होने के पोस्टर चिपकाए गए हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि सांसद बनने के बाद वे कभी गुरदासपुर नहीं गए। वह खुद को पंजाब का बेटा कहते हैं लेकिन उन्होंने कोई औद्योगिक विकास नहीं किया है। एमपी फंड आवंटित नहीं किया है या यहां केंद्र सरकार की कोई योजना नहीं लाई है। एक स्थानीय नागरिक का कहना है कि अगर वह काम नहीं करना चाहता हैं तो उनको अपना इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए। बता दें कि इससे पहले भी कई बार सनी देओल के लापता होने के पोस्टर पठानकोट और गुरदासपुर में लग चुके हैं।
Pathankot, Punjab | Posters of "missing" BJP MP Sunny Deol pasted on walls of houses, railway station, vehicles pic.twitter.com/fMMjdiF4yK— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022
After becoming MP, he never visited Gurdaspur. He calls himself the son of Punjab but he hasn't brought any industrial development,not allocated MP funds or brought any central govt scheme here. If he doesn't want to work, he should tender his resignation, says a protesting local pic.twitter.com/fn5iniqNq7— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022
