Police has arrested two alleged Khalistani operatives

पंजाब में हमले की साजिश नाकाम, खालिस्तान समर्थक गुर्गे गिरफ्तार, जर्मन हथियार बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Fri, 19 Jun 2020 05:59 PM IST
पंजाब डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता।
पंजाब डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो

पंजाब पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को दो खालिस्तान समर्थक गुर्गों को धर दबोचा है। आरोपियों के कब्जे से जर्मनी में बनी एमपी-5 सब मशीन गन, एक 9 एमएम पिस्टल, चार मैगजीन और मोबाइल फोन बरामद हुए हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि आरोपी पाकिस्तान में बैठे अपने आकाओं के इशारे पर आतंकी हमले और हत्याओं की साजिश रच रहे थे।
police arrested khalistani operative

