Common University Entrance Test: मोहाली में कॉमन यूनिवर्सिटी एंट्रेंस टेस्ट का पहला चरण शुरू, दूर से आए उम्मीदवारों को दिक्कत

Mohali, Punjab | Phase one of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) begins today— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022
My child got the admit card last evening. The center was in Chandigarh & we came here from Bahadurgarh (Haryana). Delhi is closer to us, it would've been easier: PK Sharma, a candidate's parent pic.twitter.com/fxachLvlek
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.