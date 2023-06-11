महंगा हुआ पेट्रोल-डीजल: पंजाब सरकार ने एक रुपया वैट बढ़ाया, रात 12 बजे से बढ़ी हुई कीमतें लागू

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Punjab government increases VAT on petrol and diesel prices. Petrol price in the state to be Rs 98.65 per litre and diesel price to be Rs 88.95 per litre— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed