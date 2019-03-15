विज्ञापन

Govt Sources on Kartarpur Corridor talks: India has approved state of the art passenger terminal building to handle 5000 pilgrims daily, 15,000 on special occasions. Pakistan has sought to put a limit this to only 500 pilgrims per day. — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019

Govt sources on Kartarpur Corridor talks: Pakistan assured visa free access to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib, however, now Pakistan has asked for requirement of issue of special permit to each pilgrim. Defeating purpose of dedicated corridor. https://t.co/SSClaA899I — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019

Govt sources on Kartarpur Corridor talks: During the talks, it was learnt that Pakistan has allowed rampant encroachment on lands belonging to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib, strong demand made by India to restore land back to Gurudwara. — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019

Govt sources on Kartarpur Corridor talks: India protested against the impropriety of arbitrarily depriving the Gurudwara (built on land donated by Maharaja Ranjeet Singh ji and other Sikh devotees) of its legal possessions. https://t.co/AERVfoR5iv — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019

Govt Sources on Kartarpur Corridor talks: Pakistan asking to restrict to only 500 Sikh ‘Yatris’ a day, no movement on foot, to travel only in groups of 15. — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर को लेकर भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच पहली बार अमृतसर स्थित अटारी सीमा पर आधिकारिक बैठक हुई। इस दौरान भारत ने पाकिस्तान से प्रतिदिन 5 हजार तीर्थयात्रियों को प्रवेश की मांग रखी थी। वहीं विशेष अवसर पर उन्होंनें ट्रमिनल में 15000 श्रद्धालुओं को संभालने का प्रस्ताव रखा। हालांकि पाकिस्तान ने यह सीमा रोजाना केवल 500 रखने की मांग की।करतारपुर कॉरिडोर पर सरकार के सूत्रों के मुताबिक पाकिस्तान ने गुरुद्वारा श्री करतारपुर साहिब में वीजा मुक्त प्रवेश का आश्वासन दिया। हालांकि इस दौरान पाकिस्तान ने प्रत्येक तीर्थयात्रियों को विशेष परमिट जारी करने की आवश्यकता जाहिर की।वहीं पाकिस्तान ने केवल 500 सिख यात्रियों को प्रतिदिन प्रवेश की बात कही है। यह यात्री 15 जत्थे में रवाना होंगे। इसके अलावा किसी भी पैदल तीर्थयात्री को प्रवेश नहीं मिलेगा। इस दौरान यह पता चला है कि पाकिस्तान ने गुरुद्वारा श्री करतारपुर साहिब में अतिक्रमण संबंधी अनुमति दी है।भारत ने यह जमीन गुरुद्वारा को वापस करने की मजबूत मांग की है। वहीं भारत ने गुरुद्वारा को अपनी कानूनी संपत्ति से वंचित किए जाने का पाकिस्तान के सामने विरोध किया। बता दें कि यह पवित्र गुरुद्वारा महाराजा रणजीत सिंह जी और अन्य सिख श्रद्धालुओं द्वारा दान की गई जमीन पर निर्मित है।