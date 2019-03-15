शहर चुनें

करतारपुर कॉरिडोरः बिना वीजा के श्रद्धालुओं को मिलेगा प्रवेश, नहीं जा पाएंगे पैदल यात्री

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Fri, 15 Mar 2019 09:45 PM IST
श्री करतारपुर साहिब
श्री करतारपुर साहिब - फोटो : File Photo
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर को लेकर भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच पहली बार अमृतसर स्थित अटारी सीमा पर आधिकारिक बैठक हुई। इस दौरान भारत ने पाकिस्तान से प्रतिदिन 5 हजार तीर्थयात्रियों को प्रवेश की मांग रखी थी। वहीं विशेष अवसर पर उन्होंनें ट्रमिनल में 15000 श्रद्धालुओं को संभालने का प्रस्ताव रखा। हालांकि पाकिस्तान ने यह सीमा रोजाना केवल 500 रखने की मांग की।
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर पर सरकार के सूत्रों के मुताबिक पाकिस्तान ने गुरुद्वारा श्री करतारपुर साहिब में वीजा मुक्त प्रवेश का आश्वासन दिया। हालांकि इस दौरान पाकिस्तान ने प्रत्येक तीर्थयात्रियों को विशेष परमिट जारी करने की आवश्यकता जाहिर की।  
 



वहीं पाकिस्तान ने केवल 500 सिख यात्रियों को प्रतिदिन प्रवेश की बात कही है। यह यात्री 15 जत्थे में रवाना होंगे। इसके अलावा किसी भी पैदल तीर्थयात्री को प्रवेश नहीं मिलेगा। इस दौरान यह पता चला है कि पाकिस्तान ने गुरुद्वारा श्री करतारपुर साहिब में अतिक्रमण संबंधी अनुमति दी है।
 



भारत ने यह जमीन गुरुद्वारा को वापस करने की मजबूत मांग की है। वहीं भारत ने गुरुद्वारा को अपनी कानूनी संपत्ति से वंचित किए जाने का पाकिस्तान के सामने विरोध किया। बता दें कि यह पवित्र गुरुद्वारा महाराजा रणजीत सिंह जी और अन्य सिख श्रद्धालुओं द्वारा दान की गई जमीन पर निर्मित है।
 



 

pakistan visa free shri gurudwara kartarpur sahib kartarpur corridor
