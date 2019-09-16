मलाला यूसुफजई के ट्वीट पर भड़कीं हिना सिद्धू, बोलीं- पहले खुद तो पाकिस्तान लौटकर दिखाएं

I wanted to hear directly from girls living in Kashmir right now. It took a lot of work from a lot of people to get their stories because of the communications blackout. Kashmiris are cut off from the world and unable to make their voices heard. #LetKashmirSpeak

Here is what three girls told me, in their own words: “The best way to describe the situation in Kashmir right now is absolute silence. We have no way of finding out what’s happening to us. All we could hear is the steps of troops outside our windows. It was really scary.”