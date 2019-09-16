शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Olympian Shooter Heena Sidhu Reply Malala Yousafzai Over Tweet on Kashmir

मलाला यूसुफजई के ट्वीट पर भड़कीं हिना सिद्धू, बोलीं- पहले खुद तो पाकिस्तान लौटकर दिखाएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 02:57 PM IST
हिना सिद्धू, मलाला यूसुफजई
हिना सिद्धू, मलाला यूसुफजई - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
नोबेल पुरस्कार विजेता मलाला यूसुफजई ने कश्मीर को लेकर ट्वीट किया, जिसे पढ़कर निशानेबाज हिना सिद्धू भड़क गईं और करारा जवाब दे डाला। हिना सिद्धू ने मलाला के ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए लिखा कि आपके मुताबिक, हमें कश्मीर पाकिस्तान को सौंप देना चाहिए। क्योंकि वहां पर लड़कियों की शिक्षा के लिए अच्छे मौके हैं। हिना ने मलाला यूसुफजई को याद दिलाया कि कैसे पाकिस्तान में शिक्षा के कारण ही उनकी जान जाते-जाते बची थी। अपने अपना देश छोड़ दिया और फिर कभी लौटकर नहीं गईं, तो क्यों न आप खुद पहले पाकिस्तान लौटकर दिखाएं और उदाहरण पेश करें।
विज्ञापन
 


 
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

मलाला ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा था...
विज्ञापन
घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
अभी आर्डर करें।

Recommended

किन्नर और युवक ने की खुदकुशी
Chandigarh

सोनीपतः ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर किन्नर और युवक ने की खुदकुशी, चार दिन से लापता था साहिल

16 सितंबर 2019

रेलवे स्टेशनों पर चेकिंग
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: धमकी मिलने के बाद हरियाणा में हाई अलर्ट जारी, रेलवे स्टेशनों पर चेकिंग और कड़ी सुरक्षा

16 सितंबर 2019

कागज के लिफाफे में सामान
Chandigarh

आओ प्लास्टिक खत्म करें: चाहे कुछ हो जाए मगर पीटीसी वाली आंटी पॉलिथीन में सामान नहीं देंगी

16 सितंबर 2019

ट्रैफिक हवलदार
Panchkula

चंडीगढ़ ट्रैफिक एसएसपी की कांस्टेबल और होमगार्ड को नसीहत,' स्माइल के साथ और प्यार से करें बात'

16 सितंबर 2019

क्लासरूम में शिक्षण कार्य
Panchkula

चंडीगढ़ः 5वीं तक पढ़ाने वाले जेबीटी टीचर्स लेंगे अब 11वीं की क्लास, जानिए कौन-क्या पढ़ाएगा

16 सितंबर 2019

चित्रकूट में दो दिवसीय दौरे पर सीएम योगी
Kanpur

यूपी: आधी रात को गई लाइट तो गुस्से से तिलमिला उठे सीएम योगी फिर जो हुआ वो किसी ने सोचा भी नहीं था

16 सितंबर 2019

घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
विज्ञापन
heena sidhu malala yousafzai kashmir article 370
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

रंजन गोगोई (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अनुच्छेद 370 पर सुनवाई के दौरान बोले चीफ जस्टिस गोगोई: ...तो खुद जाऊंगा कश्मीर

16 सितंबर 2019

स्पाइस 2000 मिसाइल
India News

जिस बम ने बालाकोट में मचाई तबाही, वायुसेना को मिला उसका एडवांस वर्जन, जानिए खूबियां

16 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
यूपी एमपी में आतंक का दूसरा नाम डाकू बबुली कोल (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

यूपी-एमपी में आतंक का पर्याय बन चुके डाकू बबुली कोल का हुआ अंत

16 सितंबर 2019

kim sharma
Bollywood

9 साल से फिल्मों से दूर हैं ये अभिनेत्री, अब कार छोड़ ऑटो से सफर करती दिखीं

16 सितंबर 2019

Emraan Hashmi
Bollywood

घर चलाने के लिए इमरान हाशमी को करना पड़ा ऐसा भी काम, बोले- यहां एक्टर झूठ बोलते हैं

16 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Aarav Kumar
Bollywood

बेटे आरव के बर्थडे पर इमोशनल हुए अक्षय कुमार, मां ट्विंकल खन्ना बोलीं- तुम मेरे मांस का टुकड़ा...

16 सितंबर 2019

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Bollywood

जब प्रियंका चोपड़ा बनी थीं मिस वर्ल्ड तब 8 साल के थे निक जोनस, बर्थडे पर जानिए 10 अनसुनी बातें

16 सितंबर 2019

समलैंगिक संबंधों में मैनेजर से हुई थी लूट
Delhi NCR

समलैंगिक संबंध बनाने गया था मैनेजर, पहले पैसे न देने पर करंट लगाकर किया टॉर्चर फिर लूटा

16 सितंबर 2019

नासा लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क साधने की कोशिश कर रहा है
India News

चंद्रयान-2: चांद पर ढला दिन, लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क की उम्मीदें बेहद कम

16 सितंबर 2019

भारी बारिश और बाढ़ का खतरा
India News

अलर्ट: उत्तर प्रदेश, मध्य प्रदेश और बिहार समेत देश के 13 राज्यों में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

16 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

अमृतसरः नशे की लत से बचाने को जिस बेटी को जंजीरों से बांधा, वह नशा तस्कर के साथ भाग गई

नशे के दलदल में फंसी बेटी को बचाने के लिए मां ने उसे जंजीरों से बांध दिया और वहीं नशा तस्कर के साथ भाग गई।

16 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मनोहर लाल खट्टर, भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनावः आर-पार की लड़ाई होगी, भाजपा को 75 सीटें चाहिए, हुड्डा को साख बचानी है

16 सितंबर 2019

करतारपुर साहिब
Chandigarh

करतारपुर कॉरिडोरः पाकिस्तान ने शुरू की वीजा जारी करने की प्रक्रिया, 28 अक्टूबर से नगर कीर्तन

16 सितंबर 2019

हरियाणा में कांग्रेस का इतिहास
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनावः कांग्रेस ने लगातार तीन बार सरकार बनाकर लगाई 'हैट्रिक', चौथे में करारी शिकस्त

16 सितंबर 2019

हरियाणा में भाजपा का इतिहास
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनावः भाजपा ने चार बार अकेले ताल ठोकी, सिर्फ 2014 में पूर्ण बहुमत से सरकार बनाई

16 सितंबर 2019

रावण दहन
Chandigarh

दशहरा 2019: चंडीगढ़ में होगा 221 फुट लंबे देश के सबसे ऊंचे रावण का दहन, जानिए खास बातें

16 सितंबर 2019

हरियाणा सीएम मनोहर लाल (फाइल)
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनाव से पहले सीएम मनोहर लाल का बड़ा दांव, बोले- प्रदेश में लागू करेंगे एनआरसी

15 सितंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Chandigarh

मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ता बोले- कश्मीर में हालात इमरजेंसी से भी बदतर, धारा 370 हटाना असांविधानिक

16 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

किस रास्ते से जम्मू में दाखिल हुए आंतकी, तीन दिन बाद भी हाथ खाली, खंगाले जाएंगे सीसीटीवी

15 सितंबर 2019

congress party
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस की इनेलो में सेंधमारी, अशोक अरोड़ा समेत चार नेता शामिल

16 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

लखनऊ के उबर कैब ड्राइवर का गाना हो रहा वायरल, रानू मंडल से हो रही तुलना

स्टेशन पर गाकर रानू मंडल रातोंरात सोशल मीडिया पर हिट हो गईं। अब उन्हें सिंगिंग के बड़े-बड़े ऑफर मिल रहे हैं। अब एक और गली के गायक का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जो लखनऊ में उबर कैब चलाता है और नाम है विनोद...

16 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:22

लड़की ने दी धमकी-चालान काटा तो कर लूंगी आत्महत्या

16 सितंबर 2019

विक्रम लैंडर 1:24

Chandrayaan 2: चांद पर होने लगी शाम, अब विक्रम लैंडर से संपर्क किसी चमत्कार से कम नहीं

16 सितंबर 2019

स्पाइस 2000 1:36

भारतीय वायु सेना को मिले Spice-2000, बालाकोट स्ट्राइक में हुआ था इस्तेमाल

16 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:29

‘Howdy Modi’ में मोदी-ट्रंप की दिखेगी मंच पर जुगलबंदी

16 सितंबर 2019

Related

सेक्टर 22 में शिवनाथ की डीएसपी से बहस होती हुई।
Chandigarh

बीच सड़क पुलिस की गुंडागर्दी: पत्नी के हेलमेट न पहनने पर डीएसपी ने नर्सिंग अफसर को पीटा

15 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

मुंबई, चेन्नई और बंगलूरू समेत कई रेलवे स्टेशनों, मंदिरों को उड़ाने की धमकी, मिला पत्र

15 सितंबर 2019

किसानों ने लगाया धरना
Chandigarh

मोहालीः धारा 370 हटाने का विरोध, किलेबंदी के बावजूद मोहाली में घुसे प्रदर्शनकारी, काटा बवाल

15 सितंबर 2019

नजरिया कार्यक्रम
Nazariya

अमर उजाला के 'नजरिया' कार्यक्रम में आएं और सोनम वांगचुक से मिलने का मौका पाएं, कराएं रजिस्ट्रेशन

16 सितंबर 2019

INLD Leader Abhay Chautala targets On Ashok Arora
Chandigarh

दो साल से हुड्डा के संपर्क में थे अशोक अरोड़ा, डेढ़ साल से कर रहे थे पार्टी से विश्वासघात: अभय

15 सितंबर 2019

मनजिंदर का परिवार और काले कपड़े में मनजिंदर की फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

कर्ज लेकर बेटे को भेजा इटली, हो गई दर्दनाक मौत, मां ने सरकार से लगाई मदद की गुहार

15 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited