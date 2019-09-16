मलाला यूसुफजई के ट्वीट पर भड़कीं हिना सिद्धू, बोलीं- पहले खुद तो पाकिस्तान लौटकर दिखाएं

Ok so you propose handing over Kashmir to Pakistan because over there girls like yourself have had tooooo good of an education that you nearly lost your life and ran away from your country never to return. Why dont you show us by going back to Pakistan first?? https://t.co/BWt8UoSyqV— Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) September 15, 2019
In the last week, I’ve spent time speaking with people living and working in #Kashmir - journalists, human rights lawyers and students.— Malala (@Malala) September 14, 2019
I wanted to hear directly from girls living in Kashmir right now. It took a lot of work from a lot of people to get their stories because of the communications blackout. Kashmiris are cut off from the world and unable to make their voices heard. #LetKashmirSpeak— Malala (@Malala) September 14, 2019
Here is what three girls told me, in their own words: “The best way to describe the situation in Kashmir right now is absolute silence. We have no way of finding out what’s happening to us. All we could hear is the steps of troops outside our windows. It was really scary.”— Malala (@Malala) September 14, 2019
