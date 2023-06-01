{"_id":"6478b2ef388bf900e3029683","slug":"nia-special-court-declared-jaswinder-singh-alias-multani-a-proclaimed-offender-2023-06-01","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"बुड़ैल जेल IED मामला: जसविंदर सिंह मुल्तानी PO घोषित, 10 लाख का है इनाम, जर्मनी में छिपा है खालिस्तान समर्थक","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}

चंडीगढ़ स्थित राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (NIA) की विशेष अदालत ने प्रतिबंधित गैरकानूनी एसोसिएशन सिख फॉर जस्टिस (SFJ) के सदस्य जसविंदर सिंह उर्फ मुल्तानी को अप्रैल 2022 के मॉडल जेल टिफिन बम मामले में घोषित अपराधी (PO) घोषित किया है।

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Chandigarh declared a member of banned unlawful association Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) Jaswinder Singh alias Multani a Proclaimed Offender (PO) in the Model Jail Tiffin Bomb case of April 2022. pic.twitter.com/TOBIfS3Cgv — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

Multani is currently based in Germany and has a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him. The NIA Court had issued the NBW against him on January 5 this year and had also declared a reward of Rs 10 lakhs as well as opened a Look Out Circular against him. — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

Multani has been identified as the mastermind behind planting of the IED bomb outside the wall of Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh with the intention of spreading terror and causing violence. The tiffin bomb, along with a detonator, was found in a black bag outside the Jail on… — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

मुल्तानी फिलहाल जर्मनी में है और उसके खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट है। एनआईए कोर्ट ने इस साल पांच जनवरी को उसके खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट जारी किया था और 10 लाख रुपये का इनाम भी घोषित किया था।उसके खिलाफ लुकआउट सर्कुलर भी जारी किया गया था। मुल्तानी चंडीगढ़ की मॉडल बुड़ैल जेल के बाहर आईईडी लगाने का मास्टरमाइंड है। पिछले साल 22 अप्रैल को जेल के बाहर एक काले बैग में डेटोनेटर के साथ टिफिन बम मिला था।मामला 23 अप्रैल 2022 का है। चंडीगढ़ पुलिस के ऑपरेशंस सेल की एक टीम को जेल की दीवार के पास धुआं दिखा। इसके बाद पुलिस ने पाया कि जेल की दीवार के पास एक बैग रखा है। पुलिस और बम स्क्वायड की टीम ने जांच की। दौरान बैग के भीतर बॉक्स में डेटोनेटर और कुछ जले तार मिले थे।बम को अगले दिन राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा गार्ड (एनएसजी) की एक टीम ने निष्क्रिय किया था। डेटोनेटर एक पाकिस्तानी अखबार में लपेटा गया था। बैग में कुछ प्रिंटआउट भी थे। इन पर खालिस्तान एक्शन फोर्स लिखा था। तलाशी के दौरान 28 अप्रैल को एक मोबाइल फोन के साथ एक और डेटोनेटर मिला था। पुलिस ने इलाके के मोबाइल डेटा का विश्लेषण किया और कई संदिग्ध नंबरों को शॉर्टलिस्ट किया। इनमें से एक बम मिलने के बाद से बंद था। नंबर जसविंदर सिंह मुल्तानी के नाम पर था और इसका इस्तेमाल जर्मनी में अंतरराष्ट्रीय कॉल करने के लिए किया जाता था।वर्ष 1976 में जन्मा जसविंदर सिंह मुल्तानी मूलरूप से पंजाब के होशियारपुर जिले के गांव मुकेरिया का रहने वाला है। जसविंदर का एक भाई और है। कामयाबी और अमीर बनने की चाहत में दोनों भाई जर्मनी जाकर कारोबार करने लगे। वहां उन दोनों की एक बड़ी दुकान है। इसी दौरान जसविंदर सिंह मुल्तानी अलगाववादी गतिविधियों में शामिल हो गया और आतंकी संगठन सिख फॉर जस्टिस के साथ जुड़ गया। तभी से जसविंदर सिंह मुल्तानी आतंकी गतिविधियों में भी शामिल रहा। वह सिख फॉर जस्टिस के सरगना गुरपतवंत सिंह पन्नू का बेहद करीबी माना जाता है।