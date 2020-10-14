मोगा के डीसी ऑफिस में खालिस्तानी झंडा फहराने के मामले में एनआईए की छापामारी, कई चीजें बरामद

National Investigation Agency conducted searches on 13th Oct at 6 locations in Punjab in a case related to the hoisting of Khalistani flag by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) cadres at Moga's Deputy Commissioner's Office on 15th Aug, 2020. Various electronic items seized during the raids. pic.twitter.com/mPsudGrtuS— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.