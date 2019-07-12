शहर चुनें

नूंह सामूहिक बलात्कर मामले में एनएचआरसी ने डीजीपी को भेजा नोटिस, मांगी रिपोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Fri, 12 Jul 2019 07:04 PM IST
राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार आयोग
राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार आयोग - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार आयोग (एनएचआरसी) ने नूंह में एक दलित लड़की से कथित सामूहिक बलात्कार को लेकर हरियाणा के डीजीपी को नोटिस जारी किया है। आयोग ने चार सप्ताह के भीतर मामले में विस्तृत रिपोर्ट तलब की है।
nhrc dgp haryana gang rape
