Punjab Chunav 2022: कांग्रेस सांसद रवनीत बिट्टू का बड़ा बयान, नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू को सुपर सीएम का पद दिया जाएगा

He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) will be given Super CM post: Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu when asked about what post the Congress party will give to Navjot Singh Sidhu if voted to power in the ensuing Punjab elections. pic.twitter.com/5bV3fgJZDf

PM may visit by helicopter or plane as he may still face problems on road. He kept Punjabis on roads for over 1 yr. 750 farmers sacrificed their lives. How people will forget this? So better to come via airway: Cong MP RS Bittu on PM Modi's upcoming rallies in poll-bound Punjab pic.twitter.com/TtFF8TEZYT