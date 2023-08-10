Navjot Sidhu: बीमार पत्नी की तीमारदारी में जुटे नवजोत सिद्धू... अपने हाथों से खिला रहे खाना, देखिए तस्वीरें

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
The wounds have healed but the mental scars of this ordeal will remain. Fifth chemo underway…. finding a good vein went all in vain for sometime and then Dr. Rupinder’s expertise came handy….. She refused to move her arm so spoon fed her….
Keeping in view massive vascular… pic.twitter.com/y4EF9OHWUj— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) August 9, 2023
The only choice you have in life is the present moment and in that moment my choice is to be HAPPY.I don’t want to ponder over my past and don’t want to lose myself in the unknown future .Whatever GOD has chosen for me and my resolve to heal the planet till my last breath matters https://t.co/DwTEXK7ymj— DR NAVJOT SIDHU (@DrDrnavjotsidhu) August 10, 2023
