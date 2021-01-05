शहर चुनें
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   National Investigation Agency files supplementary charge sheet in Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Narco Terror case in NIA Special Court

मोहाली : एनआईए ने हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन नार्को टेरर मामले में दाखिल की पूरक चार्जशीट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Tue, 05 Jan 2021 06:52 PM IST
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (फाइल फोटो)
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन नार्को टेरर केस में मोहाली की स्पेशल एनआईए अदालत में पूरक चालान पेश किया। यह चार्जशीट जसवंत सिंह और गुरसंत सिंह के खिलाफ दाखिल की गई है। दोनों पाकिस्तान से हेरोइन की तस्करी, संग्रह, वितरण और बिक्री में शामिल थे।
