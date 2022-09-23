Punjab: ठोस और तरल अपशिष्टों का प्रबंधन नहीं किया, NGT ने पंजाब पर लगाया दो हजार करोड़ का जुर्माना

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
National Green Tribunal imposes a fine of above Rs 2,000 cr on the state of Punjab for not managing solid as well as liquid waste management causing harm to the environment.— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.