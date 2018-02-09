अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chandigarh ›   miss north india princess contest auditions in chandigarh

'मिस नॉर्थ इंडिया प्रिंसेस' कॉन्टेस्ट के लिए पहला ऑडिशन 10 को, ये रहेगा शेड्यूल

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 03:48 PM IST
miss north india princess contest auditions in chandigarh
मिस नॉर्थ इंडिया प्रिंसेस
उत्तर भारत के सबसे बड़े ब्यूटी कांटेस्ट डाबर आंवला मिस नार्थ इंडिया प्रिंसेस 2018 के लिए पहले ऑडिशन चंडीगढ़ में होंगे, शेड्यूल जारी हो गया है। हर साल की तरह इस साल भी इस कांटेस्ट को लेकर युवतियों में काफी उत्साह है।

कॉलेज एक्टिविटी के समापन के बाद डाबर आंवला ‘मिस नार्थ इंडिया प्रिंसेस’ के कुल तीन प्रिल्मि होंगे, जिनमें प्रथम चरण के प्रतिभागियों का चुनाव होगा। पहला प्रीलिम 10 फरवरी को चंडीगढ़ के सेक्टर दस स्थित डीएवी कालेज (मेन ऑडिटोरियम) में दोपहर 12 बजे से होने जा रहा है।

इसे जज करने के लिए प्रतियोगिता की चीफ मेंटर और ग्रुमिंग एक्सपर्ट अवलीन खोखर, प्रसिद्ध शिक्षाविद् सुमिता दास और ब्यूटी एक्सपर्ट पैमी कौल उपस्थित रहेंगी। विभिन्न चरणों के ऑडिशन के बाद चुनी हुई प्रतिभागियों को ग्रूमिंग सेशन के जरिए ग्रुम किया जाएगा, जहां उन्हें माडलिंग जगत, स्टेज अपीयरेंस, रैंप वॉक, मेकअप, आदि के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी व ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी और लखनऊ में होने वाले ग्रैंड फिनाले के लिए तैयार किया जाएगा।

RELATED

‘मिस नार्थ इंडिया प्रिंसेस’ के ग्रैंड फिनाले में ढेरों आकर्षक इनामों के साथ-साथ विजेता को प्रख्यात फिल्म एकेडमी से एक्टिंग सीखने का मौका भी मिलेगा। डाबर आंवला ‘मिस नार्थ इंडिया प्रिंसेस’ के पॉवरड बाय पार्टनर हैं हौंडा टू व्हीलर्स व कैच साल्ट्स एंड स्पाइसेज, ड्रिवेन बाय पार्टनर हैं डैत्सन और ऑनलाइन पार्टनर हैं अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम।
miss north india miss north india princess miss north india princess contest beauty contest

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Sidharth Malhotra shares his pool side hot picture, proves his fitness goals
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने शेयर की पूल साइड पर 'चिल' करते हुए हॉट फोटो, आप भी देखें

9 फरवरी 2018

ayyari actor Sidharth Malhotra confession left Madhuri Dixit scandalised
Bollywood

माधुरी दीक्षित को बेडरूम तक ले जाना चाहता था 17 साल छोटा ये एक्टर, जानकर रह गई थीं हैरान

9 फरवरी 2018

Everyone should watch Akshay Kumar Padman because of these 5 reasons
Bollywood

वो 5 बड़े कारण, क्यों हर किसी को देखनी चाहिए 'पैडमैन'

9 फरवरी 2018

padman banned in pakistan here is reason
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' नहीं 'पैडमैन' यहां हो गई बैन, जानें क्यों लगी अक्षय की फिल्म पर रोक

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth malhotra talks about being single, not dating Alia Bhatt anymore
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा, अलिया का जानना जरूरी

9 फरवरी 2018

5 Power full dialogues of movie Padman
Bollywood

फिल्म 'पैडमैन' के 5 ऐसे दमदार डायलॉग्स जो समाज को झकझोर देंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

media boycotted karan johar kids birthday bash
Bollywood

इस वजह से करण जौहर को करना पड़ा बायकॉट का सामना, पार्टी का रंग रहा फीका

9 फरवरी 2018

Anil Kapoor son Harshvadhan Kapoor spotted on a dinner date with Monica Dogra
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ सीक्रेट डेट पर निकले अनिल कपूर के बेटे, कैमरा देखते ही चुराई नजरें

9 फरवरी 2018

ranbir kapoor close friend revealed something big about his affair with alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर के खास दोस्त की आलिया भट्ट को चेतावनी, 'प्यार में मिलेगा धोखा, बहुत रोएंगी'

9 फरवरी 2018

Selena Gomez suffering from anxiety and depression, feels its a life long affair now
Hollywood

'डिप्रेशन' और 'ऐंगजाइअटी' की शिकार हुईं सेलिना गोमेज, सबके सामने कुबूल की बात

9 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Student died in road accident in jaunpur
Varanasi

छात्र को विधायक की गाड़ी ने कुचला, बेटा चला रहा था गाड़ी

यूपी के जौनपुर में एक छात्र की सड़क हादसे में दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। छात्र परीक्षा देकर लौट रहा था तभी वह विधायक की गाड़ी की चपेट में आ गया। जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई।

9 फरवरी 2018

AAP MLAs took office of profit: High Court
Delhi NCR

लाभ के पद पर थे AAP विधायक, लाभ लिया या नहीं महत्वपूर्ण नहीं : हाईकोर्ट

9 फरवरी 2018

mother killed toddler for making continuous milk demand
Madhya Pradesh

भूख से तड़प रही बच्ची का मां ने काटा गला, मांग रही थी दूध

9 फरवरी 2018

The heritage of the lakes city Rajasthan is in danger, know why
Jaipur

खतरे में विरासत: झील का नजारा दिखाने के नाम पर हो रहा खिलवाड़

9 फरवरी 2018

Order of Vigilance inquiry against bjp Mayor of North Delhi municipal Corporation
Delhi NCR

मुश्किल में भाजपा मेयर, LG ने जारी किए विजिलेंस जांच के आदेश, जानिए क्या है मामला

9 फरवरी 2018

Deputy CM's warning For those who copying in examination
Kanpur

परीक्षा में 'नकल करने और कराने वालों' के लिए Deputy CM की ये चेतावनी

9 फरवरी 2018

teenage girl commits suicide in lucknow
Lucknow

लखनऊ में किशोरी ने लगाई फांसी, ये थी वजह

9 फरवरी 2018

barabanki police arrested criminals
Lucknow

बाराबंकी में फिर मुठभेड़, पांच बदमाशों को पुलिस ने दबोचा, पौने दो लाख रुपये और तमंचे बरामद

9 फरवरी 2018

house tax will also be deposited at metro stations
Lucknow

गृहकर जमा करने वालों को मिलेगी ये सुविधा, अब यहां पर भी जमा कर सकेंगे TAX

9 फरवरी 2018

Finding Parents daughter came to kanpur
Kanpur

1975 में ठुकरा दिया गया, 'जननी और जनक' को अमेरिका से ढूंढने आई बहनें

9 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

इन लुटेरों की शातिराना हरकत सुनिए मोहाली पुलिस से, गैंगस्टर से मिले हो सकते हैं हाथ

मोहाली में पिछले दिनों हुई कार लूट के मामले को लेकर पुलिस ने कुछ लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया। बताया जा रहा है कि आरोपियों के गैंगस्टरों से संबंध हो सकते हैं जिसको लेकर पुलिस की तफ्तीश जारी है।

9 फरवरी 2018

This dumping ground becoming a danger to the lives of people in Chandigarh 6:02

न जाने और कितने लोगों की जान लेगा चंडीगढ़ का ये डंपिंग ग्राउंड

7 फरवरी 2018

‘Rural Olympics’ attracts stuntmen, spectators from across India 3:03

बॉलीवुड के स्टंटमैन भी इनके आगे भरते हैं पानी, देखिए वीडियो

6 फरवरी 2018

MOHALI STF BUSTED DRUG RACKET RECOVERED OPIUM CASH AND GOLD 3:02

मोहाली STF ने ड्रग तस्करों के खिलाफ किया ये बड़ा खुलासा

3 फरवरी 2018

Punjab hosts ‘Birds Festival’ with over 25,000 birds 1:00

पंजाब के इस शहर में लगा विदेशी पक्षियों का मेला

30 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

miss north india princes 2018 contest audition
Chandigarh

'मिस नार्थ इंडिया प्रिंसेज 2018' का ताज पहनने का है सपना, तो रजिस्ट्रेशन कराएं

8 फरवरी 2018

girl students participated in miss north india princess competition in noida
Delhi NCR

मिस नार्थ इंडिया प्रिंसेस प्रतियोगिता में छात्राओं ने लिया हिस्सा

2 फरवरी 2018

Miss North India, Amar Ujala Fame Princess -2016, participants
Chandigarh

मिस नॉर्थ इंडिया प्रिंसेज के फाइनलिस्टों से मिलीं नेहा धूपिया, दिए कई टिप्स

11 दिसंबर 2016

princess fame audition for miss north india
Kanpur

फेम मिस नॉर्थ इंडिया प्रिंसेज के लिए इस तरह से हुए ऑडिशन

19 नवंबर 2016

show a sense of beauty won title of miss north india princess
Kanpur

खूबसूरती के साथ दिखाएं समझदारी, जीतें मिस नॉर्थ इंडिया प्रिंसेज का खिताब

16 नवंबर 2016

amar ujala miss north princess dehradun
Dehradun

मिस नार्थ प्रिसेंज बनने का आखिरी मौका

8 अगस्त 2014

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.