Chandigarh ›   Media reports of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh resigning are humbug says Raveen Thukral

पंजाब में कांग्रेस का संकट: कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के इस्तीफे की खबरों पर मीडिया सलाहकर ने कही बड़ी बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar Updated Thu, 15 Jul 2021 08:19 PM IST
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह। (फाइल फोटो)
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई

ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री के मीडिया सलाहकार रवीन ठुकराल ने कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के इस्तीफे की मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स को निराधार बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि न तो कैप्टन ने इस्तीफा दिया है और न ही ऐसा करने की पेशकश की है। वह 2022 के विधानसभा चुनावों में पंजाब कांग्रेस को जीत दिलाएंगे जैसा कि उन्होंने 2017 में किया था। 
city & states chandigarh media reports punjab cm captain amarinder singh raveen thukral punjab congress punjab assembly polls 2022
