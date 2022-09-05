मोहाली झूला हादसा: कांग्रेस सांसद मनीष तिवारी ने उठाई न्यायिक जांच की मांग, कहा- दोषियों को सख्त सजा भी मिले

पंजाब के श्री आनंदपुर साहिब से कांग्रेस सांसद मनीष तिवारी ने मोहाली में झूला टूटने की घटना पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर मामले की न्यायिक जांच की मांग की। उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट पर मोहाली के डीसी अमित तलवार को टैग भी किया है। सांसद तिवारी ने कहा कि मोहाली की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना के बारे में जानकार दुख हुआ है। घायलों के त्वरित ठीक होने की कामना करते हैं। इस मामले में जिम्मेदारी तय कर दोषियों को सख्त सजा मिलनी चाहिए।
Sad to learn about this extremely unfortunate incident in Mohali. While wishing the injured speedy recovery have requested @dcmohali Sh Amit Talwar to get the entire matter judicially probed & ensure that this malfeasance is strictly penalised by holding the guilty accountable. https://t.co/Qqp71rhL96— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) September 5, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.