प्रचंड गर्मी से धधक रहा पंजाब का लुधियाना, बचने के लिए लोग अपना रहे ये उपाय

Ludhiana: People cover their heads and faces & take to consuming cool beverages to beat the heat, as temperature continues to rise in the region. Ludhiana is experiencing a maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius today. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/JVVpr3vU2n— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
लोकसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस को मिली हार के बाद पार्टी नेताओं द्वारा अपने पदों से इस्तीफे देने का दौर थमा नहीं है।
30 जून 2019