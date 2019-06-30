शहर चुनें

Ludhiana is experiencing a maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius today

प्रचंड गर्मी से धधक रहा पंजाब का लुधियाना, बचने के लिए लोग अपना रहे ये उपाय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लुधियाना (पंजाब) Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 03:03 PM IST
लुधियाना में प्रचंड गर्मी का कहर जारी
लुधियाना में प्रचंड गर्मी का कहर जारी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब में प्रचंड गर्मी का कहर लगातार जारी है। यहां लोग तेज धूप से परेशान हैं। दोपहर में सड़क पर लोग धूप से बचने के लिए चेहरा ढके हुए नजर आए । वहीं शीतल पेय पदार्थ के सहारे लोग गर्मी से बचने की जुगत में दिखे। बता दें कि पंजाब के लुधियाना में जून के आखिरी दिन तापमान 42 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। लुधियाना में तापमान में वृद्धि लगातार जारी है।  भीषण गर्मी से लोग बेहाल हैं। ज्यादातर अपने घरों में दुबके रहे। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
