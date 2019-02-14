शहर चुनें

लुधियाना दुष्कर्मः डीजीपी गुप्ता का खुलासा- अन्य 6 आरोपी भी गिरफ्तार, एक की उम्र 17 साल

वरिंदर राणा, अमर उजाला, लुधियाना (पंजाब) Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 03:28 PM IST
arrest ludhiana
arrest ludhiana
ख़बर सुनें
बहुचर्चित लुधियाना सामूहिक दुष्कर्म केस में 6 और आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। इनमें से एक की उम्र करीब 17 साल बताई जा रही है। डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करके इसकी जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि केस की जांच के लिए एक टीम का गठन किया गया है। आरोपियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दिलाई जाएगी।
assault case ludhiana assault case
