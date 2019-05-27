शहर चुनें

Chandigarh

फीस न जमा होने पर हाथ पर मारी मोहर, जांच के लिए प्रशासन ने टीम की गठित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लुधियाना (पंजाब) Updated Mon, 27 May 2019 06:17 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
पंजाब के लुधियाना में फीस न जमा करने पर एक निजी स्कूल ने छात्र के हाथ पर मोहर लगा दी थी। छात्र के परिजनों ने इसका विरोध भी किया था जिसके बाद मामला ने तूल पकड़ लिया। हालांकि इस मामले में लुधियाना प्रशासन ने जांच के लिए दो सदस्यीय टीम का गठन किया है।
ludhiana administration probe private school fees
