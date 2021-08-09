बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
पदक विजेताओं पर धनवर्षा: नीरज चोपड़ा को 50 और बजरंग पूनिया को 10 लाख रुपये देगी लवली प्रोफेशनल यूनिवर्सिटी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar Updated Mon, 09 Aug 2021 03:10 PM IST
नीरज चोपड़ा और बजरंग पूनिया।
नीरज चोपड़ा और बजरंग पूनिया। - फोटो : एएनआई

ख़बर सुनें
लवली प्रोफेशनल यूनिवर्सिटी ओलंपिक स्वर्ण पदक विजेता नीरज चोपड़ा को 50 लाख रुपये की धनराशि देगी। नीरज चोपड़ा प्रोफेशनल यूनिवर्सिटी से बीए कर रहे हैं। यूनिवर्सिटी कांस्य पदक विजेता पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया को 10 लाख रुपये का इनाम भी देगी। पूनिया एलपीयू से पब्लिक एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन में एमए कर रहे हैं।
