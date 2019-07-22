शहर चुनें

ऐतिहासिक फैसलाः खेड़ा खाप के लोग अब जाति नहीं, गांव का नाम सरनेम की तरह इस्तेमाल करेंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जींद(हरियाणा) Updated Mon, 22 Jul 2019 03:06 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
हरियाणा में खेड़ा खाप पंचायत ने ऐतिहासिक फैसला लेकर मिसाल कायम की है। घोषणा की गई है कि लोग अब गांव का नाम सरनेम की तरह इस्तेमाल करेंगे। सोमवार को जींद में हुई महापंचायत में यह फैसला लिया गया और एलान किया गया कि कि खेड़ा खाप के लोग अब जाति प्रथा से दूर रहेंगे।
वे जाति को सरनेम के रूप में प्रयोग न करके गांव के नाम को प्रमुखता देंगे। सभी की सहमति से यह निर्णय किया गया है और अगर इसका पालन नहीं किया तो उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।



 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

