उद्योगपति बोले- पहले कोरोना अब किसान आंदोलन की वजह से उठाना पड़ रहा घाटा

Ludhiana: Industrialists say stoppage of railway services due to farmers' agitation in Punjab is leading to huge losses.— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020
“First COVID & now farmers' agitation led to shortage of raw material in market. We're facing losses,” says United Cycles & Parts Manufacturers Assoc. chief. pic.twitter.com/42uL59YqZX
