कांग्रेस के पंजाब प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अमरिंदर सिंह राजा वड़िंग ने ट्विटर पर एक वीडियो साझा किया। उन्होंने इंडिगो विमान 6E7261 पर चंडीगढ़ से जयपुर की यात्रा के भयावह अनुभव को सोशल मीडिया पर व्यक्त किया। राजा वड़िंग ने बताया कि पहले हमें चिलचिलाती धूप में कतार में लगभग 10-15 मिनट तक इंतजार करना पड़ा और जब हम विमान में पहुंचे तो एसी काम नहीं कर रहे थे और फ्लाइट ने बिना एसी के ही उड़ान भरी। उन्होंने आगे बताया कि उड़ान भरने से लेकर लैंडिंग तक एसी बंद थे और पूरी यात्रा के दौरान सभी यात्रियों को परेशान होना पड़ा।

Had one of the most horrifying experiences while traveling from Chandigarh to Jaipur today in Aircraft 6E7261 by @IndiGo6E. We were made to wait for about 10-15 minutes in the queue in the scorching sun and when we entered the Plane, to our shock, the ACs weren't working and the… pic.twitter.com/ElNI5F9uyt