हरियाणाः जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने दी रेलवे स्टेशनों पर हमले की धमकी, बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा

Haryana Police has increased the security in and around the railway stations across the state after terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) threatened to target major railway stations in different parts in the country.— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019
The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) are conducting joint operations to search for any suspicious elements within the premises of railway stations in the state. https://t.co/GTBBHklduf— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
झज्जर के सेक्टर-6 में निर्माणाधीन मकान में पांच लोगो के शव मिलने से क्षेत्र में सनसनी फैल गयी।
17 सितंबर 2019