Haryana Police increased security around railway stations after Jaish-e-Mohammed threat

हरियाणाः जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने दी रेलवे स्टेशनों पर हमले की धमकी, बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Tue, 17 Sep 2019 10:38 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
हरियाणा पुलिस ने आतंकी समूह जैश-ए-मोहम्मद द्वारा देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों में प्रमुख रेलवे स्टेशनों को निशाना बनाने की धमकी दिए जाने के बाद राज्य भर के रेलवे स्टेशनों और उसके आसपास सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है।
राजकीय रेलवे पुलिस (जीआरपी) और रेलवे सुरक्षा बल (आरपीएफ) राज्य में रेलवे स्टेशनों के परिसर के भीतर किसी भी संदिग्ध तत्वों की तलाश के लिए संयुक्त अभियान चला रहे हैं।

