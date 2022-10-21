Haryana: पराली से प्रदूषण पर बोले अनिल विज, कहा-अब केजरीवाल पंजाब पर कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं करते

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Haryana | Delhi CM Kejriwal used to speak that smoke from stubble burning in Punjab is coming towards Delhi but this time he's yet to speak about it. They've their govt in Punjab and can take action, but aren't doing so: State home minister Anil Vij pic.twitter.com/wFOpCkg9Ch— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.