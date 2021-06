हरियाणा: आईबी में लौटने को बेताब हैं डीजीपी मनोज यादव, विवादों से रहा है चोली-दामन का साथ

For the past 28 months, I have discharged my duties to the best of my ability as DGP in the service of citizens of Haryana. Now the IB beckons & I wish to go back to GoI due to career & family requirements. I have made a request to the Hry Govt to permit me to go back. Jai Hind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Hpwqowwgbb