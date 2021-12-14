हरसिमरत कौर का हमला: मुख्यमंत्री से ज्यादा चन्नी 'ड्रामा मंत्री', आप के लिए राजनीति सिर्फ बिजनेस

Arvind Kejriwal needs to fulfill his promises in Delhi before showing his dreams to the people of Punjab. The CM should spend more time in his own state rather than moving to other states before elections. Politics is just a business for AAP: Harshimrar Kaur Badal, MP pic.twitter.com/sUti9gTlvS — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

No matter how much BJP tries, they are going to get a big zero in the Punjab elections. Congress is going to fail in Punjab, he (Charanjit Singh Channi) is more of a 'drama minister' than the Chief Minister. : Harshimrar Kaur Badal, MP Shiromani Akali Dal

We will provide Rs. 50000/acre as crop insurance to the farmers for any crop damage. Pension schemes will be resumed for employees who joined after 2004. Mandir, Gurudwara, Masjid and Church will get free electricity in Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal, President, Shiromani Akali Dal

A fast court trial should be done in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Every political party has the right to have rallies before elections. AAP will fail in the upcoming elections. The regional party will only succeed in Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal, President, Shiromani Akali Dal

शिरोमणि अकाली दल अध्यक्ष सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने कहा कि हमारी सरकार बनने पर किसी भी फसल के नुकसान पर किसानों को फसल बीमा के रूप में 50000 रुपये प्रति एकड़ दिया जाएगा। 2004 के बाद ज्वाइन करने वाले कर्मचारियों के लिए पेंशन योजनाओं को फिर से शुरू किया जाएगा। पंजाब में मंदिर, गुरुद्वारा, मस्जिद और चर्च को मुफ्त बिजली मिलेगी। सुखबीर ने कहा कि आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव में आम आदमी पार्टी विफल हो जाएगी। पंजाब में क्षेत्रीय दल को ही सफलता मिलेगी।