बड़ी साजिश नाकाम: गुरदासपुर में 3.79 किलो आरडीएक्स बरामद, अमृतसर में भी मिल चुका है ड्रोन

Punjab | Thwarting a possible terrorist attack around Republic Day, the police have made a recovery of 40mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher with two 40mm compatible grenades, 3.79kg RDX, 9 electrical detonators & 2 sets of timer devices for IEDs, from Gurdaspur: IGP Mohnish Chawla pic.twitter.com/Eiihj9TUua