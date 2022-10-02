Sidhu Moosewala: मूसेवाला मर्डर केस में गिरफ्तार गैंगस्टर दीपक टीनू मानसा पुलिस की गिरफ्त से फरार

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Punjab| Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide Deepak Tinu, brought in private vehicle by police on remand from Kapurthala jail to Mansa's CIA staff office escaped from custody early today. Accused Deepak had to be probed in connection with Siddhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa Police— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022
