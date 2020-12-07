शहर चुनें
Four people were injured in a fire that broke in Ambala

हरियाणाः अंबाला में लगी, चार लोग घायल, जांच शुरू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Mon, 07 Dec 2020 03:18 AM IST
fire...
- फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
अंबाला के जसमीत नगर में लगी आग में चार लोग घायल हुए हैं। आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है और घायलों को अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया गया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार आग जसमीत नगर के खाली प्लॉट में लगी जहां पर परफ्यूम की खाली बोतलें पड़ी हुई थीं। मामले की जांच शुरू हो गई है। 
