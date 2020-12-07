हरियाणाः अंबाला में लगी, चार लोग घायल, जांच शुरू

Haryana: Four people were injured in a fire that broke out at an empty plot in Jasmeet Nagar, Ambala— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020
"Expired perfume bottles that were dumped at the plot caught fire. Injured have been shifted to hospital. Fire has been doused now. Probe underway," says a fire official. (6.12) pic.twitter.com/LjOXOtxuoh
