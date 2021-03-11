शहर चुनें

बलबीर सिंह राजेवाल का बयान : चुनावी राज्यों का दौरा करेंगी किसानों की टीमें, भाजपा को वोट न देने की करेंगे अपील

ajay kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़
Updated Thu, 11 Mar 2021 05:31 PM IST
बलबीर सिंह राजेवाल।
बलबीर सिंह राजेवाल। - फोटो : ANI
कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों के आंदोलन के 105 दिन हो गए हैं। चंडीगढ़ में किसान नेता बलबीर सिंह राजेवाल ने कहा कि हमने टीमों के गठन का फैसला किया है। ये टीमें विधानसभा चुनाव वाले पांच राज्यों में जाएंगी। किसानों की ये टीमें राज्यों में लोगों से अपील करेंगी कि भाजपा को छोड़कर वे किसी को भी वोट करें। मैं कोलकाता जाऊंगा। 
