Mansa News: सिद्धू मूसेवाला के परिजनों ने निकाला कैंडल मार्च, सरकार से इंसाफ मांगा

पंजाबी गायक सिद्धू मूसेवाला के परिवार के सदस्यों ने मानसा में कैंडल मार्च निकाला। बड़ी संख्या में सिद्धू के समर्थक कैंडल मार्च में जुटे। उन्होंने पंजाब सरकार से इंसाफ की मांग की। इस दौरान भारी पुलिस बल तैनात रहा।

Mansa, Punjab | Family members of deceased Punjabi Singer, Sidhu Moosewala to hold candle march; heavy police force deployed as a huge crowd gathers for support pic.twitter.com/FfcBjZGQeP