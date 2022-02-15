पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव: चुनाव आयोग ने राज्य सूचना आयुक्त अनुमित सिंह सोढ़ी के खिलाफ राज्यपाल से कार्रवाई का अनुरोध किया

ECI has requested the Governor of Punjab to take action against Punjab State Information Commissioner Anumit Singh Sodhi after complaints of violation of powers by him for running an election campaign in favour of his father Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi: CEO, Punjab— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022
