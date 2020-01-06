दिल्ली चुनाव को लेकर शिअद में बढ़ी सक्रियता, सुखबीर बादल ने गठित की तीन सदस्यीय समिति

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal today formed 3-member high level committee comprising of MPs Balwinder Singh Bhundur,Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra&Naresh Gujral to hold talks with BJP for seat sharing&campaign coordination for forthcoming Delhi assembly elections pic.twitter.com/G1WTDxq389— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020
I urge External Affairs min @DrSJaishankar ji to summon Pak high commissioner & stress arrest of those resp for attack on Sikhs & stoning of #GurdwaraNankanaSahib. Such action would have averted murder of Peshawar Sikh youth. Pak must ensure safety of Sikhs with pro-active steps. pic.twitter.com/JODUstjOe0— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) January 6, 2020
A SAD delegation led by party president Sukhbir S Badal will meet EAM @DrSJaishankar today & urge him to take up the issue of security of #Sikhs in Pak with its govt on emergent basis following hate attack at #NankanaSahib & murder of Sikh youth in Peshawar.@officeofssbadal— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) January 6, 2020
पाकिस्तान के पंजाब में ननकाना साहिब में सिखों के खिलाफ हिंसा भड़काने के आरोप में पुलिस ने इमरान चिश्ती नाम के एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया है।
6 जनवरी 2020