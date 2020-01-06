दिल्ली चुनाव को लेकर शिअद में बढ़ी सक्रियता, सुखबीर बादल ने गठित की तीन सदस्यीय समिति

{"_id":"5e13172b8ebc3e88110a520f","slug":"delhi-assembly-elections-sukhbir-singh-badal-formed-high-level-committee-to-hold-talks-with-bjp","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u093f\u0905\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0924\u093e, \u0938\u0941\u0916\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0920\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0926\u0938\u094d\u092f\u0940\u092f \u0938\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव का बिगुल बज चुका है। भाजपा की सहयोगी पार्टी शिरोमणि अकाली दल ने भी कमर कसनी शुरू कर दी है। शिअद अध्यक्ष और सांसद सुखबीर बादल ने आज तीन सदस्यीय उच्च स्तरीय समिति का गठन कर किया। यह समिति प्रचार अभियान, समन्वय और दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में सीट बंटवारे को लेकर बीजेपी से बातचीत करेगी। समिति में सांसद बलविंदर सिंह भुंदर, प्रो. प्रेम सिंह चंदूमाजरा और नरेश गुजराल शामिल हैं।

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal today formed 3-member high level committee comprising of MPs Balwinder Singh Bhundur,Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra&Naresh Gujral to hold talks with BJP for seat sharing&campaign coordination for forthcoming Delhi assembly elections pic.twitter.com/G1WTDxq389 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

हरसिमरत ने पाक उच्चायुक्त को तलब करने की मांग की विज्ञापन केंद्रीय मंत्री हरसिमरत कौर बादल ने पाकिस्तान के पेशावर में हुए सिख युवक की हत्या को लेकर ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि मैं विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर से अनुरोध करती हूं कि वे पाक उच्चायुक्त को तलब करें। पाकिस्तान में सिखों पर हो रहे हमलों और गुरुद्वारा श्री ननकाना साहिब पत्थरबाजी के संबंध पर गिरफ्तारी का दवाब बनाएं। पाकिस्तान को सिखों की सुरक्षा को सुनिश्चित करना चाहिए।

I urge External Affairs min @DrSJaishankar ji to summon Pak high commissioner & stress arrest of those resp for attack on Sikhs & stoning of #GurdwaraNankanaSahib. Such action would have averted murder of Peshawar Sikh youth. Pak must ensure safety of Sikhs with pro-active steps. pic.twitter.com/JODUstjOe0 — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) January 6, 2020

A SAD delegation led by party president Sukhbir S Badal will meet EAM @DrSJaishankar today & urge him to take up the issue of security of #Sikhs in Pak with its govt on emergent basis following hate attack at #NankanaSahib & murder of Sikh youth in Peshawar.@officeofssbadal — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) January 6, 2020

वहीं आज शिरोमणि अकाली दल अध्यक्ष सुखबीर बादल के नेतृत्व में एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर से मुलाकात करेगा। इस दौरान प्रतिनिधिमंडल पाकिस्तान में लगातार सिखों पर हो रहे हमले और उनकी सुरक्षा का मुद्दा उठाया।