दिल्ली चुनाव को लेकर शिअद में बढ़ी सक्रियता, सुखबीर बादल ने गठित की तीन सदस्यीय समिति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Mon, 06 Jan 2020 05:31 PM IST
सुखबीर बादल
सुखबीर बादल - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव का बिगुल बज चुका है। भाजपा की सहयोगी पार्टी शिरोमणि अकाली दल ने भी कमर कसनी शुरू कर दी है। शिअद अध्यक्ष और सांसद सुखबीर बादल ने आज तीन सदस्यीय उच्च स्तरीय समिति का गठन कर किया। यह समिति प्रचार अभियान, समन्वय और दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में सीट बंटवारे को लेकर बीजेपी से बातचीत करेगी। समिति में सांसद बलविंदर सिंह भुंदर, प्रो. प्रेम सिंह चंदूमाजरा और नरेश गुजराल शामिल हैं। 
 
हरसिमरत ने पाक उच्चायुक्त को तलब करने की मांग की
केंद्रीय मंत्री हरसिमरत कौर बादल ने पाकिस्तान के पेशावर में हुए सिख युवक की हत्या को लेकर ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि मैं विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर से अनुरोध करती हूं कि वे पाक उच्चायुक्त को तलब करें। पाकिस्तान में सिखों पर हो रहे हमलों और गुरुद्वारा श्री ननकाना साहिब  पत्थरबाजी के संबंध पर गिरफ्तारी का दवाब बनाएं। पाकिस्तान को सिखों की सुरक्षा को सुनिश्चित करना चाहिए।


वहीं आज शिरोमणि अकाली दल अध्यक्ष सुखबीर बादल के नेतृत्व में एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर से मुलाकात करेगा। इस दौरान प्रतिनिधिमंडल पाकिस्तान में लगातार सिखों पर हो रहे हमले और उनकी सुरक्षा का मुद्दा उठाया।
 


 
