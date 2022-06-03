Punjab: कार के अंदर शव मिलने से मचा हड़कंप, खुद को गोली मार आत्महत्या की आशंका

फतेहगढ़ साहिब में बृहस्पतिवार रात उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गया जब कार में एक व्यक्ति का शव मिला। लोगों ने इसकी सुचना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया और मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी।
Punjab | Body of a man found in a car in Fatehgarh Sahib last night.— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022
Police say, "We got info late at night that car, parked on Ludhiana-Chandigarh road, has the body of a man inside it. It seems that he had shot himself dead. His family has been informed. FSL team is there." pic.twitter.com/rcZqoSHNaV
