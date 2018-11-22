शहर चुनें

हरियाणाः शादी में युवक ने की हर्ष फायरिंग, रिश्तेदार के पैर में लगी गोली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फतेहाबाद (हरियाणा) Updated Thu, 22 Nov 2018 10:08 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
हरियाणा के फतेहाबाद में शादी समारोह के दौरान एक व्यक्ति ने हर्ष फायरिंग कर दी। इस दौरान एक गोली एक रिश्तेदार के पैर में जा लगी। घटना के बाद शादी का जश्न फीका पड़ गया। आनन-फानन में घायल को अस्पताल ले जाया गया। घटना फतेहाबाद के चौबारा गांव की है। मामले में पुलिस का कहना है कि हम घटना की जानकारी कर रहे हैं। उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
