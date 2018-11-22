Haryana: A man was accidentally shot in his leg, by his own relative, during celebratory firing in a wedding in Fatehabad's Chaubara village yesterday. Police say "We are verifying the incident. Appropriate action will be taken." pic.twitter.com/xH8Cya5imF— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all crime news in Hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news.
पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री प्रकाश सिंह बादल ने करतारपुर साहिब कॉरिडोर तैयार करने की पहलकदमी के लिए एनडीए सरकार का आभार व्यक्त किया है।
22 नवंबर 2018