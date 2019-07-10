शहर चुनें

केंद्र सरकार ने 'सिख फॉर जस्टिस' संगठन पर लगाया बैन, कैप्टन बोले-सराहनी कदम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Wed, 10 Jul 2019 05:43 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
भारत सरकार ने 'सिख फॉर जस्टिस' संगठन  पर बैन लगा दिया है। इस गैरकानूनी सगंठन पर बैन लगाने का पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने स्वागत किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि आईएसआई समर्थित संगठन से देश की सुरक्षा के लिए उठाया गया यह पहला कदम है। हम इस निर्णय का स्वागत करते हैं।
cm captain amarinder singh hailed govt of india decision ban sfj
विज्ञापन

