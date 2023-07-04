Punjab: शहीद पुलिसकर्मियों के परिजनों की CM भगवंत मान ने की आर्थिक मदद, सौंपे चेक

मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान ने ड्यूटी के दौरान शहीद हुए पुलिस कर्मियों के परिजनों से मुलाकात की। तीन पुलिसकर्मियों के परिजनों की आर्थिक सहायता करते हुए उन्हें चेक सौंपे। सीएम ने एक शहीद पुलिसकर्मी के परिवार को एक करोड़ का चेक दिया। वहीं, दो पुलिसकर्मियों के परिवारों को 50-50 लाख का चेक दिया।

CM @BhagwantMann awarded financial assistance to families of Punjab Police personnel



➡️ ₹1 cr cheque to family of police personnel martyred in the line of duty



➡️ ₹50L each to families of 2 personnel who lost their lives in accidents



Also gave ₹4L for education of children pic.twitter.com/PxTjefjO1k