Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Chandigarh administration caps COVID testing price

चंडीगढ़: प्रशासन ने फिर तय किए कोरोना जांच के दाम, आरटीपीसीआई 450 और एंटीजन टेस्ट 350 रुपये में होगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar Updated Wed, 09 Jun 2021 05:46 PM IST
कोरोना के घटते मामलों के बीच चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने एक बार भी लोगों को राहत दी है। प्रशासन ने निजी लैब में कोरोना जांच के दाम तय कर दिए हैं। अब लोगों को निजी लैब में आरटीपीसीआर जांच के लिए 450 और एंटीजन टेस्ट के लिए 350 रुपये देने होंगे।
city & states chandigarh chandigarh administration covid testing price rt-pcr test rapid antigen private laboratories chandigarh union territory
