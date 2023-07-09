Punjab News: अमृतसर में फिर पाकिस्तानी ड्रोन बरामद, BSF और पुलिस जवानों को गांव कक्कड़ के खेतों में मिला

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
सीमा सुरक्षा बल (BSF) और पंजाब पुलिस के जवानों ने अमृतसर जिले के सीमावर्ती गांव कक्कड़ के खेतों से एक पाकिस्तानी ड्रोन बरामद किया है। इससे पहले सात जुलाई को रात 9:05 बजे एक पाकिस्तानी ड्रोन ने भारतीय हवाई क्षेत्र का उल्लंघन किया लेकिन बीएसएफ सैनिकों ने उसे रोक लिया। बीएसएफ ने ड्रोन को तरनतारन जिले के राजोके गांव में गहन तलाशी अभियान के दौरान बरामद किया था।
Troops of BSF Punjab Frontier and Punjab Police have— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023
recovered a Pakistani drone from farming fields in border village, Kakkar, district Amritsar
(Video source: BSF Punjab Frontier) pic.twitter.com/jipCPH0Y2O
