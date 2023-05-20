Punjab News: भारतीय सीमा में घुसा पाकिस्तानी ड्रोन, BSF जवानों ने मार गिराया, तलाशी अभियान जारी

पाकिस्तान अपनी नापाक हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा है। पाकिस्तान से एक ड्रोन फिर पंजाब में भारतीय सीमा में घुसा। अमृतसर सेक्टर पर मुस्तैद सीमा सुरक्षा बल (बीएसएफ) जवानों ने आवाज सुनते ही उस पर फायरिंग की। इसके बाद इलाके में बीएसएफ ने तलाशी अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान एक ड्रोन बरामद हुआ है। बीएसएफ का तलाशी अभियान अभी जारी है।
Punjab | A drone from Pakistan violated Indian Airspace and was intercepted (by fire) by the BSF troops of the Amritsar sector. During the search, a drone has been recovered. Further search operation underway: BSF Punjab Frontier pic.twitter.com/2RPeIEUiYV— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023
