{"_id":"64528933833fcb758e003c24","slug":"bsf-jawans-firing-on-hundreds-of-drones-and-sent-them-back-to-pakistan-2023-05-03","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Chandigarh: सीमा पर BSF अलर्ट, 33 ड्रोन को मारा और 300 से अधिक को वापस पाक भेजा, 600 किलो नशा भी पकड़ा","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}

चंडीगढ़ में सीमा सुरक्षा बल (पश्चिमी कमान) के अतिरिक्त महानिदेशक पीवी रामा शास्त्री ने कहा कि पिछले डेढ़ साल में 361 बार ड्रोन पाकिस्तान से भारत में घुसे। इनमें से 300 से अधिक को बीएसएफ जवानों ने फायरिंग कर वापस जाने पर मजबूर किया। वहीं 33 ड्रोनों को मार गिराने में सफलता मिली। उन्होंने बताया कि कुल मिलाकर 600 किलोग्राम से अधिक हेरोइन की बरामद की है। सीमा पार से नशीले पदार्थों की यह खेप ड्रोन के इस्तेमाल के बिना भी भेजी जा रही है।

#WATCH | Chandigarh | PV Rama Shastri, Additional Director General, BSF (Western command) says, "BSF has always worked well. That has been maintained this year too...In the past few years, BSF jawans have not missed even one incursion. What is important is not missing any drones… pic.twitter.com/mdlbGMdctX — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

#WATCH | Chandigarh | PV Rama Shastri, Additional Director General, BSF (Western command) says, "We see around 20-25 (drone incursions) every month. But 70% of them are forced to retreat and the remaining are shot down..." pic.twitter.com/fxADrvZwoh विज्ञापन May 3, 2023

It will not be right to speak in detail, but be it detection or jamming, new techniques are being invented and the success rate is going up day after day: PV Rama Shastri, Additional Director General, BSF (Western command) on cross-border drone incursions pic.twitter.com/VKz3GnVdl8 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

उन्होंने कहा कि बीएसएफ ने हमेशा अच्छा काम किया है। इस साल भी इसे बनाए रखा गया है। पिछले कुछ वर्षों में बीएसएफ जवानों ने हर घुसपैठ को नाकाम किया। उन्होंने कहा कि हम हर महीने लगभग 20-25 (ड्रोन घुसपैठ) देखते हैं लेकिन इनमें से 70% को पीछे हटने के लिए मजबूर किया जाता है और बाकी को मार गिराया जाता है।उन्होंने कहा कि डिटेक्शन व जैमिंग समेत नई तकनीकों का आविष्कार किया जा रहा है और विस्तार से इस पर बात करना सही नहीं होगा। सफलता दिन प्रति दिन अधिक मिल रही है। पीवी रामा शास्त्री ने कहा कि सीमा पर बीएसएफ की रेंज 15 किमी से बढ़ाकर 50 किमी की गई है। इसका फायदा बीएसएफ को मिला है। सीमा पर बीएसएफ हमेशा मुस्तैद रहती है और कई मामलों में पंजाब पुलिस की भी मदद लेती है।बता दें कि पंजाब, जम्मू, राजस्थान और गुजरात से लगती 2289 किलोमीटर लंबी अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर कई बार ड्रोनों को देखा जाता रहा है। साल 2020 में 77, 2021 में 104 और 2022 में 377 बार ड्रोन को सीमा पर देखा गया। इनमें से 75 फीसदी ड्रोन पंजाब में देखे गए। इनका इस्तेमाल नशे और हथियारों की तस्करी में किया जाता रहा है।