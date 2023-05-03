Chandigarh: सीमा पर BSF अलर्ट, 33 ड्रोन को मारा और 300 से अधिक को वापस पाक भेजा, 600 किलो नशा भी पकड़ा

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
चंडीगढ़ में सीमा सुरक्षा बल (पश्चिमी कमान) के अतिरिक्त महानिदेशक पीवी रामा शास्त्री ने कहा कि पिछले डेढ़ साल में 361 बार ड्रोन पाकिस्तान से भारत में घुसे। इनमें से 300 से अधिक को बीएसएफ जवानों ने फायरिंग कर वापस जाने पर मजबूर किया। वहीं 33 ड्रोनों को मार गिराने में सफलता मिली। उन्होंने बताया कि कुल मिलाकर 600 किलोग्राम से अधिक हेरोइन की बरामद की है। सीमा पार से नशीले पदार्थों की यह खेप ड्रोन के इस्तेमाल के बिना भी भेजी जा रही है।
#WATCH | Chandigarh | PV Rama Shastri, Additional Director General, BSF (Western command) says, "BSF has always worked well. That has been maintained this year too...In the past few years, BSF jawans have not missed even one incursion. What is important is not missing any drones… pic.twitter.com/mdlbGMdctX— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023
#WATCH | Chandigarh | PV Rama Shastri, Additional Director General, BSF (Western command) says, "We see around 20-25 (drone incursions) every month. But 70% of them are forced to retreat and the remaining are shot down..." pic.twitter.com/fxADrvZwoh— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023
It will not be right to speak in detail, but be it detection or jamming, new techniques are being invented and the success rate is going up day after day: PV Rama Shastri, Additional Director General, BSF (Western command) on cross-border drone incursions pic.twitter.com/VKz3GnVdl8— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023
