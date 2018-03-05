शहर चुनें

PM मोदी ने ली चुटकी तो कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने दिया करारा जवाब, बोले...

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Mon, 05 Mar 2018 01:47 PM IST
bjp vs congress, Captain Amrinder Singh Scolded PM Modi in Tweet
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
त्रिपुरा, नागालैंड और मेघालय में जीत की खुशी में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने चुटकी ले ली तो कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने ट्वीट करके उन्हें करारा जवाब दिया। जीत के बाद पीएम मोदी बीजेपी कार्यालय में जश्न मनाने पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए कांग्रेस पर जमकर तंज कसे।
इस दौरान उन्होंने पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के जरिए चुटकी ली। पीएम ने कहा कि पंजाब में जो हैं, वह कांग्रेस को अपना नहीं मानते और पार्टी उन्हें अपना नहीं मानती। वे स्वतंत्र फौजी हैं। इस बात में उनका इशारा कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह की ओर था।

अब पीएम मोदी की इस बात का जवाब कैप्टन ने ट्वीट करके दिया। कैप्टन ने ट्वीट में लिखा कि मोदी जी, आपसे ऐसा किसने कहा? क्या आपके पास कोई मेरी शिकायत लेकर आया था। क्या कांग्रेस के आलाकमान ने आपसे मेरे बारे में कुछ कहा?

कैप्टन ने लिखा कि मैं आपको स्पष्ट बता दूं, इस तरह की बातें करके आप मेरे और पार्टी के बीच दूरियां पैदा नहीं कर सकते। मुझे पार्टी पर पूरा भरोसा हैं और पार्टी को मेरे नेतृत्व पर, कोई भी इसमें दरार पैदा नहीं कर सकता।
 


 

pm modi captain amrinder singh amrinder singh tweet punjab cm tweet congress bjp

