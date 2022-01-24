मुस्तफा के बयान पर घमासान: चुनाव आयोग पहुंची भाजपा, पूर्व डीजीपी पर कार्रवाई की मांग की

We urged ECI to act against ex-Punjab DGP Mustafa for making a provocative speech in Malerkotla on Jan 20. In a statement, he said “I swear by Allah, I'll not let them (Hindu) organise any political event. I'm a soldier of community":Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat https://t.co/TiclzVzyTq pic.twitter.com/YWppCSIzZx
— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022
