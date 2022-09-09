2024 की तैयारी में जुटी भाजपा: विजय रूपाणी पंजाब और चंडीगढ़ तो बिप्लव देब को बनाया हरियाणा का प्रभारी

भाजपा ने गुजरात के पूर्व सीएम विजय रूपाणी को पंजाब और चंडीगढ़ का नया प्रभारी बनाया है। वहीं नरिंदर सिंह रैना को सह-प्रभारी की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। इससे पहले पंजाब भाजपा के प्रभारी की जिम्मेदारी दुष्यंत गौतम के पास थी।
BJP appoints party's state incharges & co-incharges for states— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022
Ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb to be the incharge of Haryana,ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to be that of Punjab-Chandigarh, ex-Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey to be that of WB & Sambit Patra to be coordinator of northeast states pic.twitter.com/z80tMyGYQw
