पंजाब में किसानों ने CM आवास घेरा: संगरूर में आयोजित की बड़ी रैली, लंपी रोग और खराब फसलों का मुआवजा मांगा

भारती किसान यूनियन (बीकेयू) और उग्राहां ने संगरूर में मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान के आवास के बाहर एक रैली का आयोजन किया। बढ़ी संख्या में किसानों ने रैली में हिस्सा लिया। किसानों ने बरसात से खराब हुई फसलों और लंपी त्वचा रोग के कारण गायों की मौत पर मुआवजा मांगा है।

Punjab | Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) (Ekta - Ugrahan) organises a rally outside the residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur, demanding compensation to farmers for damaged crops and the death of cows due to lumpy skin disease. pic.twitter.com/JTRU6gOtFm